KENDALLVILLE — If you need to get to get around Kendallville but you don’t have transportation, a new bus/shuttle service starting in the city can help you get where you need to go.
Fort Wayne-based Employment Transportation Services is launching a new bus route in Kendallville that will loop the city from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, shuttling riders between some residential centers to areas primarily along the U.S. 6 corridor.
The new service will operate Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The route focuses on hitting residential areas including apartment complexes and mobile home parks, then makes stops near the downtown, the city’s east side and the U.S. 6 business corridor.
Here’s the route that ETS will run during the day:
8 a.m. — Nelson Estates
8:10 —Drake Apartments
8:15 — Splash and Dash Carwash
8:20 — Corner of Riley Street and U.S. 6
8:27 — Corner of Park Avenue & Dowling Street (East Noble Alternative Learning Center)
8:32 —Fairview Center commercial park
8:40 — Corner of Dowling Street and Allen Chapel Road (east industrial park)
8:46 — Walmart
9 — Corner of West North Street
9:07 — Publix Village/Kroger
9:13 — Carriage House Apartments
9:25 — Parkview Noble Hospital
9:35 — Parkview Noble Therapy
9:45 — Johnson mobile home park
9:50 — Maple Grove mobile home park
9:57 — Sherman Street and Seagraves Avenue
10:08 —State Street and Kingswoods Drive (Colonial mobile home park)
The route then starts over and repeats until 5 p.m. in the evening.
Kristen Johnson, executive director of the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce said the owner of the company has worked in Noble County before and wanted to bring transportation to people who don’t have a way to get to work.
For example, people who have their license suspended still need to get to jobs, but can’t drive their own cars, Johnson said.
“The owner, Shandreka, is looking for opportunities to contract with area businesses to provide transportation for their employees who can’t drive. She has worked with both Busche and Creative Liquid Coatings in Noble County. I think transportation is definitely an issue among industry workers,” Johnson said.
“She has started with a general route, but is happy to transport employees to and from work within Kendallville, as well as to and from Fort Wayne,” Johnson said. “I would love to see her business take off here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.