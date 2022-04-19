PREP BOYS GOLF
West Noble, Lakeland at Goshen (Black Squirrel), 4:30 p.m.
Fremont at Northridge (Meadow Valley), 4:45 p.m.
Snider at Angola (Glendarin), 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Angola at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Westview at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
Fremont at West Noble, 4:45 p.m.
Central Noble at Columbia City, 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Leo at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Snider at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.
Eastside vs. Prairie Heights at Parkview Field, 7 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Fremont at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.
Eastside at DeKalb, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF
Trine at NCAA Automatic Qualifier No. 3 (Stonewater Country Club in Caledonia, Mich.), 10 a.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Trine at Albion, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.