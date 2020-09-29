AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The low total comes at the end of a month when the county has averaged more than five new cases per day — the most in any month during the pandemic.
Tuesday’s new patients are a 54-year-old who is recovering at home and a 51-year-old for whom the department has no further information., a news release said.
They raise the county’s total to 507 cases since March and 156 in September. The county recorded one case of COVID-19 in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July and 137 in August.
DeKalb County has reported 15 deaths from COVID-19, the most recent reported on Thursday.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 49 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of two from Monday’s report, with 15 admitted to intensive-care units.
The health department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
State positivity rises
COVID-19 testing numbers dropped well below average on Tuesday while case counts remained fairly high, leading to a second straight day of higher positivity across the state.
The change is likely short-term, however, and once testing numbers rebound, the state should see more typical daily returns.
In Tuesday’s report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana added 744 new cases of COVID-19.
Those positive test results came on only about 12,500 tests, down considerably from the monthly average of about 21,000 tests per day.
Because of the significant drop in testing, the one-day positivity rate was 5.92%, another day above 5% following Monday’s 5.16%. State health officials aim to see positivity returns below 5%, so the past two elevated days are exceeding that metric.
Still, Indiana’s seven-day rolling average for testing is 4.1%, according to the state, so the improved positivity that the state has seen throughout September — and that was a primarily reason for Indiana moving to a full reopening at Stage 5 of its Back on Track Plan — is being maintained.
Locally, case count increases were a little higher in two northeast counties Tuesday, although all counties had fewer than 10 new cases.
LaGrange and Steuben counties each added seven cases — seven is the largest single-day increase LaGrange has had in a few weeks — while Noble County increased by just two cases.
No new deaths were reported in the area, with Noble County remaining at 32, LaGrange County at 11 and Steuben County at seven, according to the state.
Statewide, Indiana logged 20 deaths, the sixth day out of the last seven that the state has recorded 10 or more deaths. Indiana is averaging about 11 deaths per day this month, a slight increase compared to 10 per day in August.
