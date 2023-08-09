Three people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Andrew C. Clark, 26, of the 1500 block of Raymond Street, Maple Heights, Ohio, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Stephanie A. Goertler, 43, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Claypool, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging felony theft.
• Patricia A. Jackson, 75, of the 2300 block of Deforest Avenue, arrested on Interstate 69 north of mile marker 340, Ashley, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
