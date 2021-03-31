Although not an officially the state food of Indiana, the Monster Pork Tenderloin Sandwich is at the top of many Hoosier’s lists. It is so popular, a Tenderloin Trail has been set up for enthusiasts in Hamilton County.
Not to be outdone, we have picked a few places in Northeast Indiana on which to focus our attention. Area eateries feature several versions of the pork specialty, either pounded flat and crispy, large enough to cover a dinner plate. Others are thick and juicy with a variety of trimmings such as, why not, more pork in the form of bacon and ham.
However they are served up, the tenderloin sandwich and Hoosiers are a match made in ‘hog’ heaven.
Town Tavern (Auburn)
While special recipe fish is the favorite at this eatery, Auburn’s Town Tavern’s tenderloin sandwiches come in a close second. Tenderloin lovers have two versions to choose from —
The Town Tavern Breaded Tenderloin is a platter-sized, hand breaded, crispy fried treat on a bun. The Fat Boy Tenderloin is a thicker version, not pounded out, topped with special sauce and slaw.
Diners can also enjoy shrimp, fried chicken, chicken strip and fish baskets; entry salads, breakfast skillets, omelets, biscuits and gravy and other favorites.
One of Auburn’s oldest eateries, The Town Tavern is is located at 1343 S. Main Street.
Hours are Monday-Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
T & R Junction (Garrett)
The Big Pig at T and R Junction in Garrett goes one step further, topping its breaded tenderloin with ham, bacon and cheese.
Other favorites are broasted chicken, half-pound burgers, and hearty breakfast omelets and skillets, biscuits and gravy and pancake combos.
Phone 553-9023
Open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday
Friday all you can eat Fish Specials 11 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Breakfast served all day.
104 N Peters St.
Facebook T & R Junction
Albion Ale House (Albion)
Albion Ale House just a few steps from the courthouse in Ablion offers two tenderloin specials.
The Carolina tenderloin is grilled with swiss cheese and sliced pickle spears, smothered in house-made Carolina BBQ sauce for $8.50.
Hand pressed Breaded Monster Tenderloin, a center cut pork loin with crispy coating, served the lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo $9.50
Both are served up with crinkle cut fries or coleslaw.
The Albion Ale House features Guesswork Brewery, fish tacos, craft beers,
104 S. Orange St., Albion
Phone 260-636-2446
Open Mon-Tues 2-9 p.m., Wed – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday noon to 8 p.m.
One10 West Main (Albion)
One10 West Main on the courthouse square in Albion offers its own crispy fried Hoosier tenderloin for $8 along with other specials such as smoked brisket and ribs, bacon jam meatloaf and burgers, and barbecued ribs with mac and cheese and craft beers.
Hours: Tuesday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Facebook — ON10 West Main
Phone 636-8965
110 W. Main St., Albion
McCool’s Tap Room (Angola)
At McCool’s Tap Room in downtown Angola, 114 N. Elizabeth St., the breaded tenderloin is a Hoosier classic. It is flat and big, deep fried just right and has anything you could want on it. What makes this tenderloin so good is that it is super moist inside; the meat is not dried out after it is fried to perfection.
Owner Connie Gorman takes pride in this sandwich — just like all of her food — for the way it is cooked and is certain to fill those with an appetite. This piece of pork is about the size of a dinner plate — yep, it’s that big — but Connie cuts it in half to make it manageable to handle with two hands on a fresh Kaiser roll.
The sandwich comes served with house made chips. And the cost won’t set you back. It costs a whole $6.95.
