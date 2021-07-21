Bike auction underway
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is hosting its annual unclaimed bike auction.
Many of these bikes are in nice condition and ready to ride. Some may need a little repair.
All proceeds from the sale benefit APD’s community programs, such as Shop for a Cop, Christmas Lights Tour for the elderly, K9 drug program and more.
The bikes are on display in front of Auburn City Hall. Bidding is online at littlejohnauctions.com.
Bidding is open until 8 p.m. Monday.
Road closure Thursday
AUBURN — C.R. 29 will be closed between C.R. 52 and Auburn Dr. Thursday, July 22 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. as Auburn Electric sets a new transmission pole.
C.R. 52 will be open during the work and signs will be posted at Auburn Dr. to avoid traffic confusion.
Back to school bash
AUBURN — The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a Back to School Bash from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Eckhart Park.
The afternoon will include food, music and games and is free to all ages.
Free backpacks and school supplies will be given away, while supplies last.
(0) comments
