MIDLAND, Mich. — The Fort Wayne TinCaps battled back from an early 3-0 deficit to tie Tuesday night at Great Lakes. But Jonny Deluca hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 3-3 tie, and the Loons went on to win 5-3 at Dow Diamond.
Fort Wayne’s Tirso Ornelas led off the top of the eighth inning with a solo shot to right to tie the game at 3. It was his third homer of the season.
After TinCaps reliever Sam Williams (3-3) struck out the first two Loons to start the bottom of the eighth, Carson Taylor reached on a Fort Wayne fielding error to extend the inning. Then Deluca worked the count full before driving a Williams pitch over the wall in left to give Great Lakes a 5-3 lead.
Mike Mokma (2-2) retired all five TinCaps he faced to finish the game and get the win in relief for the Loons.
Agustin Ruiz had two hits and a run batted in for Fort Wayne. Chris Givin singled, walked and scored a run. Edwuin Bencomo pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
The TinCaps play Great Lakes today at 7:05 p.m.
