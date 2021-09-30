Last spring, Jessica Hamman and Ian Braley tied the knot after more than a year of uncertainty due to COVID restrictions.
Both Harry Potter fans, the couple became engaged at the iconic Belvedere Castle in New York City’s Central Park on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Their Harry Potter-themed wedding followed in the Fort Wayne History Center in downtown Fort Wayne.
“We’re both fans of the series and wanted something that would be unique to us,” said Ian.
“COVID definitely made planning it more difficult,” said Ian. “We had to reduce our guest list from 130 which we had planned pre-COVID to 40 due to restrictions in place.”
Only a few weeks before the wedding on May 15, 2021, they were told 80 guests could attend due to relaxation of COVID restrictions.
“Luckily, all our vendors were extremely flexible about numbers due to the situation,” he added.
The couple were also blessed with immense support in unexpected ways for the wedding.
“Jessica’s father passed away unexpectedly in October 2020 and her family really stepped up to help. Her mom, Penny Hamman, and grandma, Linda Crossley walked her down the aisle in his place; and her uncle, Mike Mortimore filled in for the Father/Daughter dance,” Ian said. Their friend, Manny Colburn, officiated the wedding.
Jessica, a native of Kendallville and Ian, from Avilla, first met in marching band at East Noble High School in 2006 but didn’t really get to know each other until they were seated next to each other in Spanish class.
Although close friends for nearly 13 years, they started dating in April 2019.
“At that point, we had each liked the other for a long time, but the timing hadn’t worked out previously,” said Ian.
Looking at the past 18 months, the best advice they can give is to be as flexible as possible.
“There is a lot of uncertainty in the world, and all you can do is control what you are able to and let the rest go,” said Ian. “Also be proactive in your planning. It’s far more stressful to arrange things the closer you are to the date. Finally, make it your own. This day is for both of you, so make it special for you.”
The couple offer a special thank you to family and friends “whose support throughout the process made our wedding incredibly special. We can’t thank you enough for everything you all did.”
They also thank Live the Night Entertainment for doing an incredible job DJ’ing the music as well as managing the reception. Credit also goes to Skye Blue Photography LLC for all the wedding photos.
