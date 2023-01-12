PREP GIRLS WRESTLING
East Noble’s Kyleigh Honaker, Kahmya Bell and Natalie Spidel; Angola’s Nevaeh Wilson, DeKalb’s Briar Hartleroad, Prairie Heights’ Amber Handshoe and West Noble’s Makayla Withrow in IHSGW State Finals at Mooresville, 11 a.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Semifinals
Central Noble at Eastside, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
East Noble at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Canterbury at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Semifinals
Central Noble vs. Lakeland at Eastside, 7:45 p.m.
West Noble vs. Prairie Heights at Fairfield, 7:45 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Men, Milwaukee School of Engineering at Trine, 7 p.m.
Women, Trine at Finlandia (Mich.), 7:15 p.m.
ACHA D2 Men, Concordia-Wisconsin at Trine, 9:15 p.m.
