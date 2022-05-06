Prep Boys Golf Barons get conference win
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb defeated New Haven 153-223 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual match Wednesday at Whispering Creek.
Grant McAfee and Kyle Toyias of DeKalb shared medalist honors with 37s, and Gavin Morr had a 39. The rest of DeKalb’s all-senior lineup had Bo Potter with a 40 and Jackson Barth with a 49.
Joey Ulery and Karrington Cooper had 53s to lead the Bulldogs.
Knights play well in loss to Lions
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Leo 153-164 Wednesday at Noble Hawk in a Northeast 8 Conference match.
Caden Anderson led the Knights with a 38. Ryan Norden finished with 39, followed Evan Bassett with 43 and Ronan Fisher at 44.
Prep Baseball Heights handles Cavaliers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Canterbury 12-1 in five innings on Wednesday.
Logan Hamilton had two hits and four runs batted in for the Panthers (4-7). Kamden Leedy drove in three runs and Hunter Allen also had two hits.
Phillip Sheets pitched a complete game two-hitter for Prairie Heights with eight strikeouts.
Prep Girls Tennis Lakers get past Fremont
FREMONT — Lakeland defeated Fremont 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Wednesday.
The Lakers won their matches in both doubles positions and at No. 1 singles. The Eagles won their matches at No. 2 and No. 3 singles.
College Tennis Trine’s Spirrison earns two MIAA honors
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine senior Ashley Spirrison made the All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association First Team for women’s tennis and is the 2022 recipient of the conference’s Karen Caine Award.
The All-MIAA women’s tennis teams were announced on Tuesday.
Spirrison made the All-MIAA First Team for the third time. She was 18-2 at No. 1 singles for the 2021-22 academic year, and also 18-3 at No. 1 doubles with Central Noble graduate Ellie Cole as her partner. Spirrison was 7-1 in MIAA play in both singles and doubles.
Spirrison ends her Thunder career with a 63-9 singles record (.875) and a 55-16 doubles record (.775). She is the winningest doubles player in Thunder women’s tennis history and second all-time in singles wins, singles winning percentage and doubles winning percentage.
Only Joanne Eguizabal from 1993-95 has a higher winning percentage in both singles and doubles. She was 25-3 (.893) as a singles player and 23-6 (.793) as a doubles player.
Heidi Stohlman is the Thunder women’s career wins leader with 69 victories from 1993 to 1997.
Cole is third all-time in doubles winning percentage at .768.
The Karen Caine Award is a scholar-athlete award named after a former longtime tennis coach from Adrian College. Spirrison is a biomedical engineering major with a 3.903 grade point average. She will graduate from the honors college as Summa Cum Laude.
Spirrison was selected to present research at the 2021 BMES conference in Orlando and was a STEM Symposium winner in the Fall of 2020. She coordinated the Polymers Research program at the University of Akron and the paper was published in a scientific journal. Spirrison was selected to participate in the project funded by the Indiana Space Grant Consortium studying NASA astronaut vascular health. She was awarded an Engineering Graduate Fellowship for graduate studies at Vanderbilt University, beginning this coming fall.
“Ashley has excelled on the court and in the classroom for the past four years, achieving both individually and as a team leader what no one before her has,” Trine coach Erin Kolar said at trinethunder.com. “She has made a difference at Trine University and is well deserving of these honors as the perfect culmination to an amazing career!”
College Baseball Trine battles MIAA leader in loss
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine lost to Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association leader Hope 2-1 Thursday.
Kainan Bayn had sacrifice flies for the Flying Dutchmen (24-8, 15-4 MIAA) in the fourth and sixth innings on their senior day. But the Thunder threatened to tie in the top of the ninth against Hope ace Sean Hoey (8-0).
Brenden Warner started the inning with an infield single. Then his pinch runner Tyler Drope went to third on Dalton Nikirk’s double to left of Hoey.
Dutchmen closer Shane Hykin entered for Hoey and struck out Quin Fauquher, But an infield single by Matt Weis scored Drope and put the potential tying run at third in Nikirk. But Hykin struck out pinch hitter Jackson O’Keefe and induced a popout to second from Robert Kortas to end the game.
Josh Hoogewerf (1-5) had a solid start for Trine (14-21, 9-10), then relievers Jeff Ballard and Noah Brettin shut out Hope over the final two and two-thirds innings. Hoogewerf allowed two earned runs and four hits, walked two, struck out two and hit a batter in five and one-third innings.
Warner had two hits for the Thunder. Matthew Martin singled and drew two walks.
