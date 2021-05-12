ANGOLA — Trine University recognized the top male and female student-athletes in its Class of 2021 during the university’s Honors Day ceremony on May 6.
Track and cross country athlete Jack Beakas from Auburn received the Robert L. Greim Award, and softball player Hannah Kampmann was honored with the Cheryl L. Coons Award. Honorees are selected by the coaching staff of Trine University based on athletic accomplishment, leadership, character, citizenship and scholarship.
Beakas competed for the Thunder men’s cross country and track and field teams, serving as captain of both teams for two years. The DeKalb High School graduate helped lead the men’s track and field team to the 2021 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association indoor and outdoor conference championships as a senior.
During his career, Beakas was a four-time Academic All-American, an NCAA national qualifier and three-time First Team all-region selection for cross country and track. He holds university records for the 8,000-meter race in cross country and the 5,000-meter race in track.
Beakas graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering and a minor in environmental engineering, maintaining a 3.968 grade point average.
“It’s been an absolute pleasure coaching Jack Beakas over the last four years,” said Zach Raber, head coach for cross country and associate head coach for track & field. “He came to Trine University as a young man who just needed the right environment and a bit of confidence to start seeing more athletic growth. With a tremendous amount of determination and willingness to prepare, he has become an absolute force on the cross country course and the track.”
As a member of the softball team, Kampmann has been instrumental in the program’s successes, leading the team twice to the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament, including an overall third-place finish in 2019. During her time at Trine, the Thunder have won three MIAA regular season championships, two regional championships and two super regional championships.
Individually, Kampmann is the first Trine pitcher to pitch twice and earn wins in the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament. The St. Paul, Minnesota, resident has been honored as MIAA Pitcher of the Year, First Team all-conference, Second Team all-region, NCAA Regional all-tournament team selection and a NCAA Division III World Series all-tournament team selection.
Kampmann graduated with her bachelor’s degree in both sport management and marketing. She is currently completing her MBA, working 30 hours a week and competing on the softball team while maintaining a 3.7 grade point average.
“Hannah has worked to represent the proud tradition of Trine softball,” Trine softball coach Don Danklefsen said. “She has left a legacy that no other pitcher in school history can match. Her hard work and unselfishness will be what she leaves as her legacy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.