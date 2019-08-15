BUTLER — When you have younger players expected to play key roles for your football team, one of the best ways to help them achieve success is to have your offensive line returning.
That’s what the Eastside Blazers have in their favor coming off a 5-5 record last season.
“I’m real excited about this team,” said third-year coach Todd Mason. “We have a young team that’s going to be led by several seniors that have been doing this a long time.
“We’re real excited about our younger kids as well as our seniors. The younger kids got a little experience last year to really flourish on the varsity field this year.”
“We’re excited about their energy and everything they’ve been doing,” he said. “We’ve had a great summer.”
“The number-one strength we have right now is we are returning our entire offensive line,” Mason said. “That hasn’t happened since I’ve been (at Eastside).
“They’ve had a great summer of good, quality O-line play, and that’s going to translate to the defensive line as well. We’re going to be rotating those guys through on the defensive side of the ball. We’re going to rely heavily on our O- and D-lines.”
“We’re the backbone of the team,” said senior lineman Chase Leeper. “That means we’ve got to get our blocks and get our double-teams. Basically, we’ve got to carry the team on our backs. We don’t care if we have our faces in the paper or anything, we do it to win.”
“We went to speed school all summer and we hit the weight room hard,” he added. “Our younger guys are a lot stronger than they were last year, so they’re not going to be bullied around.”
When asked what he likes most about playing on the offensive line, Leeper said, “Every play, it’s just hard work. There’s nothing easy about it. You can’t take any plays off.”
Junior Carson Evers plays tight end on offense and linebacker on defense.
“I just look forward to the games,” he said. “I just the feeling of the game. You practice all week for it, and eventually, it’s Friday night. You go on the field with your brothers and battle the other team to see who comes out on top.”
“Last year, we didn’t have that many seniors, so coming into this year, we didn’t lose that many people,” Evers said. “We had to fill in four positions. Everybody knows what they’re doing. We have the same defense and we switched up the offense a little.”
“You want to put kids in the best position to win and trying to fit the best 11 players on the football field at a given time,” Mason said. “That’s something we’re working hard on, trying to get the best 11 athletes on the field so that we have the best opportunity to win football games.
“Something we’ve struggled with the past two years is consistently running the football,” he continued. “With the offensive line that we have, I think we’re going to be a little more consistent at putting long drives together.”
“We’ve been a big-play offense the last two years,” Mason said. “We’re looking more to sustaining drives, putting 10 to 12-play drives together, eat some clock up and give our defense a little bit more time to rest.”
While most people would see Eastside, Central Noble and Churubusco at the top of the heap in the Northeast Corner Conference’s small-school division, Mason said it would be unwise to overlook Fremont and Prairie Heights. Both schools have made positive strides to be more competitive.
“It’s going to be a fun race,” he said. “We just hope we can do things well enough to come out on top.”
