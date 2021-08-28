MONDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Central Noble, West Noble, Whitko at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.
Concordia at Churubusco, 4:30 p.m.
New Haven at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.
Angola, Garrett at Leo, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
West Noble at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Fremont, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
DeKalb at Blackhawk Christian, 5 p.m.
Prairie Heights at New Haven, 5:30 p.m.
North Side at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Garrett at Angola, 5 p.m.
Central Noble at Woodlan, 5:30 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Hamilton at Westview, 6 p.m.
