HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Mr. Edward Yoder, 80, from St. Joe, Indiana, left this world unexpectedly in St. Joe, Indiana, on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.
Edward was born on March 7, 1941, in Loogootee, Indiana.
Edward met his wife, Mary R. Timmons, in Denver, Colorado, and they were united in marriage on Jan. 2, 1962.
In 1967, Edward and his wife moved to a farm in Indiana, where they currently reside. Edward worked as a licensed plumber and farmer for most of his adult life.
He enjoyed being outdoors, working on the farm and spending time with his sons and grandchildren. He was a very handy person and was known for always lending a helping hand to others.
Edward is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary R. Yoder, of St. Joe, Indiana; two sons, Edward M. (Julia Zhao) Yoder, of Cherry, Illinois, and John H. Yoder, of Dublin, Texas; daughter-in-law, Wendy Yoder, of Butler, Indiana; four grandchildren, Todd Yoder, Jacob (Emily) Yoder, Justin Yoder and Madison (Nathan) Halliburton. He is also survived by his brothers, Laverne (Veronica) Yoder, Lester (Lenare) Yoder, Jesse Yoder, Calvin (Kay) Yoder and Leonard (Loretta) Yoder; and two sisters, Verda Turner and Shirley Stayer.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Julia Ann Yoder; sister, Pauline Ames; infant brother, Terry Lee Yoder; and brother-in-law, Arthur Turner.
Visitation for Edward will be held on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at Hicksville Mennonite Church, 237 W. Arthur St., Hicksville, with Pastors Jay Mast and Don Delagrange officiating.
Burial will follow at Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Indiana.
The family asks those remembering Edward to make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
