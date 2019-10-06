FORT WAYNE — Homestead’s tennis team lived up to its name last week, taking commanding wins in sectional play to earn the Spartans’ sixth title in a row.
astranger to tennis sectional titles, as this was the program’s 38th in school history.
The Spartans are ranked second in the state, and that was evident by looking at the sectional scores — 5-0 victories over both opponents — Wayne and Canterbury.
Daniel Gilbert won 6-1, 6-0 over Canterbury in No. 1 singles in the title match.
Tim Steiner and Bryant Zitlaw won a more competitive No. 1 doubles match, 6-2, 6-7, 6-0.
Andrew Meier won No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0.
The Spartans have been ranked No. 2 in the state all season, falling only to No. 1 Carmel.
Homestead competed in the Carroll regional this week. See more coverage in upcoming editions of the Aboite News.
