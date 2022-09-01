ALBION — A South Whitley man arrested in the Ligonier area back in March on meth and cocaine charges is back in the Noble County Jail and will remain there for two weeks pending hearing on a pre-trial release violation.
The exact details of the violation weren't discussed in court Thursday and are currently contained in a confidential memo, but the public memo setting the basis notes violations of the pre-trial release drug testing requirements.
John L. Sawicki, 25, is facing a Level 2 felony charge of dealing methamphetamine and a Level 3 felony count of dealing cocaine while in possession of a firearm after being arrested March 3.
In his initial hearing the next day, Sawicki was given a four-way bond of $30,000, with a bail bond filed with the court on March 8. He's been out on pre-trial release for six months, but was re-arrested on Wednesday for the pending violation.
The memo filed in the case alleges two related violations:
• "[STANDARD CONDITION: TERM 4] You shall not use, possess or consume any narcotic, drug, or controlled substance, unless you have a valid and current prescription issued to you by a licensed physician or dentist, and you must only take the medication as prescribed."
• "[ADDITIONAL CONDITION: TERM 8] You shall be placed on the Random Drug Screening Line and comply with all program rules and fees.
On Thursday, Noble Superior Court 1 Judge Steve Clouse said he would hold Sawicki without bail until an upcoming hearing that had already been scheduled for Sept. 14.
Clouse said they would address the violation allegation at that time when Sawicki's attorney, Sarah Ober, would be present.
"We're not going to do any more today," Clouse said.
Sawicki said he wanted to call his attorney on Thursday morning after being booked back into the jail, but that he hadn't been able to as phone lines had been down at the facility during the day.
Regardless, Clouse reiterated that Sawicki would remain at the jail for the next two weeks until his next hearing. If or when he gets a hold of his attorney, if they would like to petition the court to convene before then, he would consider that request as it arrives.
Sawicki was arrested in March after a traffic stop, which initiated after a Ligonier police officer said Sawicki's vehicle was moving into his lane of travel near West Noble High School, causing the officer to have to drive off the road to avoid a head-on collision, according to court documents. The officer got back onto the pavement and initiated a traffic stop.
Once the vehicle was stopped, the officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to court documents. During a pat-down search, the office discovered a vape pen, at which time Sawicki allegedly told him it was a marijuana vape. Police also found $1,129 combined between his front pocket and wallet.
Sawicki also allegedly told police he had a black backpack containing a "large amount" of marijuana in the vehicle, according to court documents.
Police searched the vehicle, seizing several items including: a large amount of marijuana and plastic bags; a digital scale with white powder residue on it; various drug paraphernalia; and a 9 milimeter Smith and Wesson handgun, unloaded, with a full magazine separate and four boxes of 9-millimeter ammnuition, each box containing 50 rounds, according to court documents.
Also located in a denture/retainer case was "a large chunk of an off-white crystal-like substance" that field tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing 14.2 grams and a "white powdery" substance in a baggie, which field-tested positive for cocaine and had a weight of two grams, according to court documents.
