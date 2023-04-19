EAST CHICAGO — After conducting two public meetings and a public survey, Indiana DNR is implementing a new stocking strategy for Chinook salmon in Lake Michigan this month, stocking 75,000 Chinook salmon in East Chicago, 100,000 in the Little Calumet River, and 100,000 in Trail Creek.
This stocking strategy was suggested at public meetings on the subject and added to the DNR’s public survey on the issue.
More than 3,100 Lake Michigan trout and salmon anglers responded to the survey, which included questions about potential management options for stocking Chinook salmon in Lake Michigan.
To inform its selection of the new stocking strategy, the Indiana DNR considered the results of the public survey as well as data it collected on angler use of stocking sites, angler catch rates, available access to fishing sites, and Chinook salmon survival rates.
“In addition to having broad public support, the selected option best balances the factors we consider when stocking, such as maximizing the survival and return of the salmon, fishing opportunities, and the number of stocking locations,” said Ben Dickinson, Indiana DNR’s Lake Michigan fisheries research biologist.
More information about Lake Michigan fishing, including the summary report of the public survey process and results is at on.IN.gov/lake-michigan-fishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.