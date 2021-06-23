This is the fourth year of Reason 4 Hope’s middle school summer day camp, Camp Hope.
Each year camp is in a different community in LaGrange county. This summer they spent a week in Wolcottville and a week in Mongo. The goals of Camp Hope are for the youth to make a difference in their communities through service-learning projects, developing teamwork and leadership skills through activities and improving their own self-confidence.
In Wolcottville, they used Open Door church as home base. They planted flowers in a few planters for the east side of the road, washed the windows of the local businesses and provided baked good for those business owners. Both camps made gifts for the residents of Life Care Center of LaGrange. We hosted guest speakers Topeka Officer, Ryan Cummins, Elijah Haven and Raber’s Grocery owner, Jerry Raber.
In Mongo, the kids also planted flowers for around town. They spent time pulling weeds at Mongo park, cleaning up public access sites with the Trading Post and packing boxes for the Mongo food pantry. Elijah Haven also came in and talked with the kids about healthy relationships and Zack Brown shared his testimony. Campers made trips to Gunthorp Farms, the Mongo Fire Station and to the Lipscomb residence. Bill Lipscomb is an expert weaver and baker. The kids learned how to use his loom and he helped them make pizzas. The kids truly were amazed and inspired by all the speakers.
In both camps, there were teaming activities looking up scripture and discussing. As the week went on, in both camps, staff could see personal growth in the teens. The Wolcottville group ended their week at Chain O’Lakes State Park with a hike and time in the lake. The Mongo group ended their week at Pokagon State Park with a hike and time in Lake James.
Parent Dawn Thornsberry said, “Camp Hope has been an amazing experience for our youth. My son came home every day excited about all they did for the community and the people that talked to them about their life stories.”
Her son Zachary, said, “I enjoyed helping out the communities and learning about everyone’s life stories. Having a fun day on Friday makes the week more fun.”
Reason 4 Hope received a grant from Lost and Found Ministries specifically for Camp Hope and use some monies from their LIFE grant from the LaGrange County Community Foundation. They also had sponsors from each community.
You can find more information about Reason 4 Hope and their youth programming at www.thereason4hope.com. Next up for Reason 4 Hope this summer is the end of the summer/back to school block parties in Topeka July 24th and in LaGrange on August 8th.
