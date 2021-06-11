KOKOMO — Aaron Willard has been down this road several times in the past when he guided Eastside’s highly-successful softball program to a state championship in 1998 and six regional championships, including trips to the state finals in 2001 and 2004.
This is the first time for the Blazer baseball program to get this far, however, and the Blazer mentor wants the focus to be on what happens between the lines.
“I just want it to be a game,” Willard said. “We’ve been working to fine-tune a few things we’ve done to get better.”
Eastside has compiled a program-best 25-6 record, winning its first regional championship last week, beating Wheeler 7-1 and Central Noble 18-3.
The Blazers will face No. 6 Delphi. The Oracles (26-6) defeated Rochester 12-5 and Class 2A No. 2 Wapahani 7-2 in the championship game of the Lafayette Central Catholic Regional.
Saturday’s single-game semi-state will take place at 1 p.m. at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The Class 4A north semi-state game between Munster and Fishers will follow at 3:30 p.m.
Those winners will advance to the state championship games to be played June 21 and 22 at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
The semi-state will be played on an artificial surface. To prepare, the Blazers practiced Tuesday at the ASH Centre in Fort Wayne.
“It’s a little different” than grass, Willard said. “Some of our kids haven’t played on it so we wanted to get them used to it. I’m glad we did it.”
The Oracles finished 14-2, good for second in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
“They’re very aggressive on the bases,” Willard said. “They hit for a good average. They like to bunt a lot and they have good pitching.”
As a team, Delphi has 135 stolen bases through 32 games. Junior Luke Smock leads the team with 36 steals in 41 attempts. Senior Evan Fritz has 24 steals (31 attempts), while senior Jaden Long (13 steals), sophomore Chase Long (12) and sophomore Carson Workinger (10) are also threats.
The Oracles bat .357 as a team. Long has a team-best .472 average. He has 42 hits, including 12 doubles, 27 runs scored and 37 runs batted in.
Senior Gavin Gleason (.457) has 43 hits, with 37 RBIs and 15 runs scored. Smock (.391) leads the team with 45 hits and has 18 RBIs.
Fritz leads the team with 49 runs scored to go with 34 hits. Long has scored 44 times while adding 39 hits.
On the mound, Gleason is 7-0 with 62 strikeouts in 55 innings against 18 walks. Senior Tyler Landis is 5-0, with 48 strikeouts in 48 innings and 20 walks.
Junior Owen Willard leads the Blazers with a .480 batting average, 47 hits, 33 singles, 33 runs batted in and 26 walks. He drew four walks in the team’s regional games last Saturday.
On the mound, Willard (8-0) has a 0.215 earned run average with 119 strikeouts in 65 innings while walking just 12 batters. He struck out 14 and walked just one against Wheeler.
Senior Caleb Vanover bats .341 with 30 hits, 33 runs scored and 25 RBIs. Senior Hayden Gardner bats .326, with 29 hits and 20 runs. Senior Dylan Hertig bats .298 with 28 hits and 29 RBIs. Hertig and Vanover homered in Saturday’s regional championship game.
Sophomore Caeden Moughler (4-1, 1.217 ERA) has wins in sectional and regional championship games this season, with 26 strikeouts in 23 innings. Sophomore Carsen Jacobs (3-1, 2.13 ERA) has 10 strikeouts in 23 innings.
“You don’t get to the Final Four without being a good baseball team,” Willard said. “They’re a good baseball team and we’re a good baseball team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.