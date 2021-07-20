After 35 years of serving families in Allen, Huntington, and Wells counties, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne is ready to celebrate the completion of its 250th home.
“A sincere thanks to all Habitat Partner Families since 1986 that made a courageous decision to fight for their dream of homeownership,” said Andrew Gritzmaker, CEO at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne. “I am inspired and moved to think about how many hands have touched our mission during these 250 builds, the resources so lovingly shared by our community and the transformation felt by all involved.”
Habitat partner family LuKesha Bradford and her 19-year-old daughter “Z” will take ownership of their home through an official closing on July 22nd. Following the closing, they will join Habitat staff, sponsors, volunteers, and community leaders at their home for a celebratory dedication ceremony at Noon.
“With my big day coming up, I’m getting nervous and excited all in one because God has blessed us with great people to make a dream come true,” said Bradford. “My prayers have been answered for my family with this new home and the beginning of this new part of our life owning a forever home.”
Bradford joined Habitat’s Homeownership Program in February of 2020 and has overcome one obstacle after another to get to this point. Not only did she join right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but she has also endured a variety of health-related issues along the way as well. Despite those challenges, she has always maintained a positive and grateful attitude.
“LuKesha has been a pure joy to work with over the last year,” said Gritzmaker. “Her spirit is undeniable. She is the perfect person to help celebrate this momentous occasion.”
Bradford’s home is one of eight homes that Habitat started in 2020. Twelve more homes are being built during the 2021 build season.
