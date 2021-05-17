Baseball
Homestead won 12-4 at Carroll Tuesday, May 11.
For the Spartans, Micah Long earned 4 RBIs and a double on 1 hit. Nicholas Hockemeyer had 2 RBIs and a home run on 1 hit. Kaleb Kolpien had 3 hits for 3 singles and 1 RBI. Carter Mathison and Brennen Weigert both had 2 hits, with Mathison hitting a double and a home run.
Caden Tarango pitched 6 innings for the win, allowing 4 hits and 4 runs. Weigert pitched 1 inning.
For the Chargers, Joel Ledger had 3 RBIs on 1 hit. Jaydan Duba hit 2 singles, and Alex Smith hit 1 single.
Josh Kuhns took the loss on the mound, pitching 3.67 innings. He allowed 5 hits for 7 runs. Thomas Tratnyek pitched 3.33 innings, allowing 7 hits for 5 runs.
Golf
The Carroll varsity boys golf team defeated Homestead 145-160 at Autumn Ridge Monday, May 10.
For the Chargers, Hunter Melton hit a 35, 1 under par. Ben Jackson finished with 36, followed by Peyton Richmond and Jackson Bradley with 37 each. Cam GeRue hit a 38, and Donny Dimberio hit a 45.
No Spartans managed par. Cade Cobler and Karson Cabe both hit 39s, followed by Ethan Schreck with a 40, Jack Burda with a 42, Jack Alverson with a 43 and Justin Hatter with a 44.
Both JV teams hit 186. Carroll’s Jastin McCormick shot the lowest with a 43, while Homestead’s Dominic Deluca had his team’s lowest with a 45.
Tennis
Homestead earned a 4-1 road win at Carroll Tuesday, May 11.
In singles play, Homestead’s Olivia Creech won 6-2, 6-4 against Carroll’s Maggie Brennan. Spartan Jenna Lewis fell to Cecelia Martin 5-7, 6-1, 6-3, while Ellie Cook defeated her Charger opponent Tori Skender 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.
Morgan Render and Madison Zitlaw earned a 6-1, 6-3 win against Carroll’s Emily Davis and Samantha Hess, and Anna Topmiller and Rhyan Zitlaw defeated Kenzie Lynch and Brooke Hoekema 6-1, 6-2.
