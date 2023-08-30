SYRACUSE — Half of the Northeast Corner Conference schools got together for a 6-Way cross country meet at The Lodge.
The Westview boys and the Fairfield girls both went 5-0 in dual meets.
The Warrior boys won over the Falcons (21-35), Lakeland (20-39), Prairie Heights (17-43), Central Noble (18-40) and Hamilton (15-50).
The Lakers were 3-2, defeating the Cougars 26-29, Prairie Heights 23-32 and Hamilton 15-48. Lakeland lost to Fairfield 24-36.
Central Noble was 2-3, defeating the Panthers 25-30 and the Marines 16-40. Heights won 16-43 over Hamilton. Fairfield defeated CN 15-44, PH 15-46 Hamilton 15-50.
Westview sophomore Noah Bontrager was the race winner in a 5-kilometer time of 17 minutes, 54.60 seconds. Warrior freshman Daniel Yoder was second in 18:12.60. Westview had four of the top five finishers.
Lakeland freshman Memphis Martin was third in 18:16.50. Kyle Knafel led the Cougars in 12th place overall in 19:42.40.
Junior Boston Baas led Prairie Heights in 14th at 20:04.30. Hamilton’s top runner was freshman Robert Schiek in 30th place at 22:35.
In the girls’ meet, Central Noble, Lakeland and Hamilton had incomplete teams. Fairfield won over those teams all by 15-50 scores, and also won over Prairie Heights and Westview by 26-31 scores. The Panthers edged the Warriors 28-29.
Panther junior Ashlynn Myers continued her recent solid run with another victory in 21:15.90. Teammate Katia Fernandez was third in 21:56.70.
Westview junior Adelyn Rainsberger was second in 21:36.30. Laker freshman Reggie Sunderland was fourth in 22:22.
Sophomore Alyssa Spohr led Central Noble with an 11th-place finish in 23:48.70. Lone Hamilton runner Jasmine Schiek was 17th in 25:36.60.
Tuesday’s individual results
Girls Top 30: 1. A. Myers (Prairie Heights) 21:15.90, 2. A. Rainsberger (Westview) 21:36.30, 3. K. Fernandez (PH) 21:56.70, 4. Sunderland (Lakeland) 22:22, 5. Dennis (Fairfield) 22:33.40, 6. Lambright (FF) 22:35.70, 7. K. Kuhn (FF) 22:42.50, 8. Manns (WV) 22:48.30, 9. A. Warrener (WV) 23:35.80, 10. E. Mendoza (WV) 23:39.40, 11. Spohr (Central Noble) 23:48.70, 12. Shively (FF) 23:49, 13. C. Lewis (PH) 24:15.90, 14. Vankoevering (LL) 24:42.60, 15. Moreland (FF) 25:15.70, 16. Walter (FF) 25:26.10, 17. J. Schiek (Hamilton) 25:36.60, 18. B. Hostetler (PH) 25:47.70, 19. B. Glasgo (PH) 26:06.50, 20. Stofleth (FF) 26:36, 21. Ch. Corwin (PH) 26:52.6, 22. Ca. Corwin (PH) 26:55, 23. Mauck (WV) 27:07.10, 24. K. Allshouse (PH) 27:22.70, 25. R. Peters (CN) 27:29, 26. McCaulkey (FF) 28:09.90, 27. Cunningham (FF) 28:11.90, 28. Jaberg (FF) 28:29.80, 29. P. Moore (FF) 28:32.70, 30. S. Park (PH) 28:44.
Boys top 30: 1. Noah Bontrager (WV) 17:54.60, 2. D. Yoder (WV) 18:12.60, 3. M. Martin (LL) 18:16.50, 4. C. Bontrager (WV) 18:26, 5. Noward (WV) 18:32.3, 6. E. Correll (FF) 18:34.20, 7. Jaeger (LL) 19:14.4, 8. C. Correll (FF) 19:19, 9. Luke Mast (FF) 19:19.20, 10. Mendosa-Garcia (FF) 19:22, 11. Decker (FF) 19:38, 12. Ky. Knafel (CN) 19:42.4, 13. Knight (CN) 19:48.6, 14. Bo. Baas (PH) 20:04.30, 15. Prater (PH) 20:04.70, 16. Ke. Knafel (CN) 20:05.40, 17. A. Bender (FF) 20:10.40, 18. O. Hofer (LL) 20:12.10, 19. Nick Bontrager (WV) 20:12.60, 20. G. Abbs (FF) 20:31.70, 21. Beachy (WV) 20:34.50, 22. Br. Baas (PH) 20:36.10, 23. Jac. Kitchen (CN) 20:36.40, 24. Mullet (WV) 20:57.40, 25. G. Wachtman (LL) 21:10, 26. Russell (FF) 21:19.10, 27. Luke Yoder (LL) 22:04.70, 28. Dilts (PH) 22:27.50, 29. W. Mast (FF) 22:29.70, 30. R. Schiek (H) 22:35.
