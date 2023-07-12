Baseball
Jeron Williams drafted by Astros
TOLEDO, Ohio — University of Toledo infielder Jeron Williams was drafted in the ninth round by the Houston Astros Monday during the Major League Baseball Draft.
Williams is from Archbold, Ohio, which is a little over 40 miles east of Angola. He is the younger brother of Trine University graduates and former Thunder basketball standouts Bryce Williams and Cassidy Williams and the son of former Trine assistant men’s basketball coach Doug Williams.
Jeron Williams was the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year this past spring in his junior season with the Rockets. He set single-season program records in stolen bases with 49 and total bases with 162. His 49 stolen bases led all of NCAA Division I. Payton Eeles of Coastal Carolina was second in the country in stolen bases with 42.
Williams hit .403 with 14 home runs, 48 runs batted in, 67 runs scored, 16 doubles and four triples. He had a .681 slugging percentage and a .467 on-base percentage. He was the first Toledo baseball player to hit .400 since Mitch Maier did it in 2003. Maier was a first-round MLB Draft pick, who played for the Kansas City Royals in 2006 and from 2008-12. He is now the Royals’ director of baseball operations.
Williams is the 50th Toledo Rocket to be selected in the MLB Draft.
Auto Racing Stark wins in Vore Cup Compact Touring Series at AMS Saturday
FREMONT — After a week off, action resumed last Saturday night at Angola Motorsport Speedway.
John Gatton Jr. won the 50-lap caution-free feature in the R.L. McCoy Modifieds, the second race of the 2023 Mod Mixer to kick off the night’s racing. Gatton won a GMC Hummer EV AWD E-bike and donated it to a lucky fan in the stands.
It was another podium sweep for the Gattons as Jonathan was second and Jordan finished third.
Kyle Stark got the win in the 50-lap feature for the Shepherd’s Family Auto Group Vore Cup, part of the Vore Compact Touring Series. Mark Mason was runner-up with Derek Simon third.
In the Vore’s Welding and Steel Street Stocks, Zac Henderson made it back-to-back 30-lap feature wins, this week in a different car. Jeremy Hamilton was second with Brandon Barcus third.
The EverageAuto.com Late Models wrapped up the evening’s action, with 12 caution flags on the 50-lap feature. It was Barcus eking out the win, taking the lead on Lap 36 and holding off the field. Tommy Cook was second with Jason Timmerman taking third.
Another full slate of action is on tap for this Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. The 2023 Mid-Season Championships for AMS’ weekly divisions will highlight the program.
College Golf Four Trine women named All-American Scholars
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Four Trine University women’s golfers were named All-American Scholars for the 2022-23 season by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association: seniors Reagan Guthrie and Maire Sullivan and sophomores Bailey Bravata and Grace Dubec.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher, be an amateur or on the team’s roster through the conclusion of the team’s season, and have played in 50% of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year nominated through the team’s conference championship.
