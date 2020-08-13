GARRETT — Following a program-tying 12 wins in 2016, Garrett’s football team has gone 6-4, 2-8 and 3-7 the past three seasons.
Veteran head coach Chris DePew wants to turn that around.
Now entering his ninth year at Garrett, DePew believes this year’s team is more than capable of rising to the challenge.
“We’ve had a couple of below-average seasons, and that hasn’t sat real well with coaches or players,” he said. “It’s not something we want to get used to, that’s for sure.
“When you have a couple of disappointing seasons, it makes it pretty easy to spend time questioning everything, kind of the opposite of what winning does to you, when you come off a season where almost everything went right,” DePew said.
“As a player, you feel pretty accomplished. As a coach, you feel like you’re smarter than you really are, and then you have a disappointing season or two. Players can start to lose confidence and coaches can start to question if they know what they’re talking about.
“I think the biggest focus for all of us this off-season is to be honest about the whole thing, look at how we do things and make sure we continue to believe in the stuff that has worked for us, but be willing to change anything we see that could help.”
While the coaching staff, which has been together for several seasons, has been through ups and downs, DePew said it’s important that the players grow in confidence and don’t get used to sub-par seasons.
While last year’s team featured a number of sophomores in key roles, it didn’t help that leading running back Kolin Cope was injured on the second play of the second game and was lost for the season. Cope is healthy once again, however.
“We’ve tried to focus on developing speed. We’ve tried to emphasize playing fast,” DePew said. “Sometimes if you’re trying to grow in confidence, it’s smart to keep things simple. It’s really not too different from how we always try to do things.
“With a team that hasn’t been around a lot of winning, they’ve got to figure some of that out by themselves, too.”
DePew said this team has the necessary parts to be successful.
“What I like about this group is we’ve got a whole bunch of kids — I think the majority of our kids — who really love to play football, and it’s probably their first love,” he said. “That helps a little bit. It’s a hard game to play, so you have to enjoy doing it to be successful at it.
“Football is one of those games where there’s a lot more practice than play,” DePew added.
In addition to Cope, three-year starter Seth VanWagner, the team’s leading rusher last season, also returns to the backfield.
Gage Smith, who did not play last season, or reserve quarterback Christian Hess will battle to take snaps after the graduation of Levi Follett. Another key component will be senior Tyler Walden, who plays tight end and defensive end.
Juniors Trey Richards and Mark William could see action on both sides of the ball.
The offensive line was probably the strength of the team last year, but will need to replace two starters, DePew said.
While the junior class is a large one, the senior class will be counted upon to lead the way.
“You win on Friday nights with men, not boys,” he said. “We were kind of young last year. I’ve always joked that you have a good team when you have more cars in the parking lot than bicycles on the bike rack.
“Our juniors are going to have a lot of say in how we do this year because it’s such a big class, and a lot of them have experience already, but our seniors are still going to come first.”
After opening the regular season against Prairie Heights each year since 2014, the Railroaders will play New Haven for the first time since 1980 when the Bulldogs roll into Garrett Aug. 21.
