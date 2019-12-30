A real good season was expected for Westview’s boys tennis team this past fall with six starters back from 2018. But it became a little bit more, and that was enough to make it the No. 1 sports story in LaGrange County from 2019.
Coach Tyler Miller’s Warriors never lost a dual until the state quarterfinals, a 4-1 defeat to third-ranked Columbus North on Oct. 18 at Carmel High School. Juniors Brady Hostetler and Will Clark never lost at No. 2 doubles until Oct. 18 and finished 26-1.
Westview was not ranked in the final Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association poll, but finished 25-1, won Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament championships, its fourth straight sectional title, its second regional crown and first since 2007, and its first semi-state championship in program history when it defeated No. 29 Marion 3-2 on Oct. 12 at Homestead.
Senior leader Kurtis Davis was upstaged locally by a healthy first-time West Noble player Joel Mast. Davis finished 24-4 at No. 1 singles. He was 0-3 against Mast, including two postseason losses, their match during a semifinal dual in the East Noble Sectional and the championship match of the NECC Tournament. Those were Davis’ only postseason losses and he went on to be a Second Team All-State selection by the IHSTeCA.
Senior Justin Schwartz was 23-6 at No. 2 singles. Freshman Isaiah Hostetler, the team’s lone newcomer, was 26-3 at No. 3 singles. Junior Tim Brandenberger and sophomore Elijah Hostetler were 21-6 at No. 1 doubles.
“I wouldn’t have imagined us getting to this point and having the record we did at the end of last year. That wouldn’t have crossed my mind,” Miller said after the state quarterfinal loss to Columbus North. “It’s been a special year. You hardly get these opportunities for any school, so I’m thankful that the kids were able to experience this.
“This could be the highlight for Westview tennis for who knows how long,”
2. Lakeland’s Madison Keil golfs at stateIn the third season of girls golf at Lakeland High School, junior Madison Keil became the program’s first state qualifier.
In a regional that has become extremely difficult in golf, girls or boys, with the best of the Fort Wayne and Michiana areas coming together, Keil had the round of her young life as part of an outstanding field at Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville on Sept. 30. She shot 75, which was the second best score of the five state qualifiers from the East Noble Regional.
Keil shot 169 (83-86) in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals Oct. 4 and 5 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. That was good enough to be in a four-way tie for 33rd place out of 100 finishers.
Keil also played defense for the Laker girls soccer team this fall, helping the team win NECC regular season and tournament titles.
3.
NECC Home Run Derby
It wasn’t the typical Lakeland High School senior community service project, and it wasn’t without snags. But it turned out to be a roaring success on Nov. 3 at Lakeland’s baseball field.
This event was the idea of Lakeland seniors Jayce Riegling and Braden Yoder that arose in mid-August. It was initially scheduled for May 2020, but was moved to November because high school baseball players could not take part in such an event during their season, per IHSAA rules.
The players were good with the Nov. 3 date, but their high school baseball coaches could not pitch to the participants.
With the help of Lakeland athletic director Roman Smith, Riegling and Yoder looked out for the eligibility of the participating student-athletes and sold sponsorships for the home run derby.
Sixteen NECC baseball players swung for the drawn-in snow fences on an overcast afternoon with temperatures in the mid- to upper-40s on Nov. 3. The event was carried live online by Angola-based Hometown Media.
It was an all-Garrett final, where Tristan Taylor defeated Gage Smith 5-4.
After covering expenses, the home run derby raised $5,167.29 for Hello Gorgeous!, a Mishawaka-based non-profit organization that provides complimentary makeovers and cosmetic education for women battling all cancers.
4.
Awful break for Westview boys basketball
The Warriors were a team their community was looking forward to for awhile and a team expected to compete for a Class 2A state championship.
It was a solid senior class with a rising junior star who has tagged along with that group on the hardwood for years
Westview won its sectional, then its plan for the North Judson Regional was put into motion like it has a few times before over the years. That includes their hotel of choice and catered food along with a time to practice on the regional floor.
But the Warriors were hit with food poisoning from a meal it consumed Friday night. Seven players missed the regional semifinal game against Bluffton on March 9, but junior Charlie Yoder scored 37 points to lead Westview to a 62-48 victory.
The Warriors ran out gas in the regional final against Andrean. Yoder hit back-to-back three-pointers to put Westview up 45-44 with 6 minutes, 15 seconds left, and he ended up with 27 points. But the 59ers made a run and won the game 60-49. Andrean went on to win the 2A state title.
Quality senior starter Josh Hostetler did not play in the regional for Westview because the food poisoning. Key reserve senior guard Dennis Wingard played sparingly in the regional final.
“They’re hurting. One, because they don’t feel very good and two, because they lost,” Warriors coach Rob Yoder said after the regional final. “Sometimes it happens, unfortunately it happened to us today.”
On the positive, Charlie Yoder ended up being an Indiana Junior All-Star last season. Point guard Elijah Hales is a regular contributor at NCAA Division III DePauw. Post standout Nick Rensberger signed to play baseball at Huntington University.
5.
Westview boys golf ends title drought
This was another experienced Warrior team that expected to be good, and ended some lengthy championship droughts in doing so.
Coach Jeff Marchant’s Westview squad won the NECC Tournament for its first conference tournament championship since 1988. It won the Northridge Sectional at Meadow Valley for the program’s first sectional title since 2002.
It was a Warrior lineup made up of all seniors, Carter Giggy, Brian Titus, Colton Marchant, Markus Miller and Zac Chastain. Giggy, who was second in the sectional and tied for second in the NECC Tourney, is golfing collegiately at NCAA Division III Franklin College.
Honorable mentions: Rise of Prairie Heights boys basketball, Lakeland softball wins its Class 3A sectional and Prairie Heights sharing the NECC Western Division regular season title with West Noble.
