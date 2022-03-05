College Track & Field Trine athletes take part in last chance meet
ADA, Ohio — Four Trine University athletes took part in the Polar Bear Final NCAA Qualifier indoor meet Saturday at Ohio Northern University.
Senior Noah Acker, an East Noble High School graduate, set a new school record in placing second in the men’s 3,000-meter run. He finished in 8 minutes, 39.81 seconds. The old record was 8:40.10 by Jonathan Phillips set on Jan. 27, 2018.
In the men’s 60-meter dash, Josh Davis was second in 6.99 seconds and Thunder teammate Danny Vinson was fifth in 7.08 seconds.
On the women’s side, sophomore Haley Livingston was second in the long jump at 5.48 meters and fourth in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.17 seconds.
College Lacrosse Trine women down Polar Bears
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s lacrosse team improved to 3-0 with a 14-9 win over Ohio Northern Saturday afternoon at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
Liv Ghent and Danielle Gargiulo each had four goals to lead the Thunder. Ghent also had two assists while Gargiulo had an assist. Ella Dougherty and Calista Richmond each had two goals, with Richmond also having an assist.
Jillian Rejczyk made nine saves in goal for Trine.
College Softball Thunder fall to Texas powerhouses
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Trine lost to East Texas Baptist 3-2 in nine innings, then fell to Texas Lutheran 6-2 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association D3 Classic Saturday.
The Thunder got two runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie East Texas Baptist. The Tigers took advantage of the international tiebreaker in the bottom of the ninth with a runner placed on second base. That runner scored on Tristen Maddox’s one-out single.
Scarlett Eliiott tripled home Ashley Swartout for Trine’s first run. Then Elliott scored on Angelena Perry’s double.
Lauren Clausen took the pitching loss in relief for the Thunder, allowing an unearned run and five hits in five innings. She walked two and struck out three.
Texas Lutheran scored all of its runs in the first four innings. Casey Martin and Bailey Hudgeons homered for the Bulldogs.
Amanda Prather hit a solo home run in the third inning and scored on Mercede Daugherty’s double in the first for Trine. Daugherty had two hits.
Anna Koeppl started pitched and took the loss for the Thunder (0-4). Elizabeth Koch pitched three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief.
College Volleyball Trine men drop MCVL opener
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team opened Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League play with a four-set loss at Adrian Thursday night. The scores were 25-22, 26-24, 21-25, 25-23.
Chase Heuer had 17 kills, nine digs, four aces and one solo block to lead the Bulldogs.
Ted Hofmeister had 15 points and 11 digs for the Thunder (6-10 overall). Ethan Howard had 44 assists and 12 digs. Landon Barrow had 11 kills, two aces and two block assists, and Hunter Haas had 11 digs.
