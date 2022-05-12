Four people arrested Wednesday, Thursday
ANGOLA — These people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Joe L. Barnes Jr., 55, of the 3800 block of East Peachy Road, Fremont, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Scott R. Rudicill, 37, of the 3900 block of Goshen Road, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Timothy S. Smith, 55, homeless, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended.
• Matthew H. Tomlin, 52, of the 500 block of East Maumee Street, arrested in the 100 block of West Harcourt Road on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
