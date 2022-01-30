Benefits often get overlooked when workers discuss their compensation. That isn’t a big deal in our everyday lives, but it can amount to a critical mistake when negotiating an employment package for you new job. After all, experts say that more than 30% of average labor costs goes to benefits like insurance and vacation.
But every part of these packages isn’t guaranteed. Employers use benefit packages as a recruiting tool to bring in the best talent. That could be you! Here’s how to make the most of these negotiations.
What’s in these packages?Benefit packages are as varied as the jobs they compensate you for doing. In general, they include insurance which can cover life, health, eye and dental, depending on the company. You should also inquire about paid leave, supplemental pay (including overtime and bonuses), retirement options (including 401(k) or pensions), and other benefits that are legally required (Federal Insurance Contributions Act items like Social Security and Medicare). If you’re not negotiating with all of these options in mind, you might lose out on some important hidden renumeration that could make the job more attractive.
Your 401(K) matchThere are some benefit areas where employers have flexibility, and this can significantly improve their overall compensation package. FICA benefits, obviously, are not one of them. For instance, many companies will match your contributions to a 401(k) retirement account, up to a certain percentage of income. It essentially amounts to a hidden raise in that you’re more quickly building a retirement fund for use when you need it later. These matching dollars are paid with pre-tax funds, meaning you don’t have to worry about figuring the extra money into your annual tax bill while you’re still working. You don’t have to claim any interest or dividends you may earn with it, either.
Health insuranceEmployer contributions to health insurance can also be a game changer, whether you have a pre-existing condition or not. Just knowing that safety net is there can be of great comfort. In the meantime, company-paid premiums (like education assistance, disability, group-term life insurance up to a certain amount, and a portion of commuter fees) are also not subject to payroll or federal income taxes. When you factor in the fact that a family
health plan can cost tens of thousands of dollars, these contributions can be a major factor in deciding which job offer to accept. The best health plans do more than provide better and more comprehensive coverage: They have lower out-of-pocket expense, while including innovative options like health-savings or flexible spending accounts so that you can personalize your plan.
Paid time offMost people consider vacation days a quality-of-life issue, and there’s no denying how much fun a day at the beach can be. But a few days of rest and relaxation actually has a medical impact, helping us recharge before returning to work. There’s a direct correlation between mental health and stress, and time away can make a huge difference. Happy workers are better workers. So consider your own well being when deciding to change jobs. The amount of paid time off will directly impact any hopes you have to travel or spend more time with friends and family – and those things, unlike your benefits package, are simply priceless.
