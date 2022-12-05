PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Angola at Woodlan, 6 p.m.
Columbia City at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Canterbury, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Elkhart Christian, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
DeKalb at Concordia, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m. (varsity only)
Canterbury at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Garrett at Westview, 6 p.m.
Goshen at West Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
DeKalb and Eastside at East Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Lakeland at Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Eastside, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.