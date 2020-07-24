ST. CHARLES, Illinois — Two major farm shows are off the calendar for 2020. To fill the gap, Farm Progress is launching the first-ever Farm Progress Virtual Experience, or FPVX. This event will be powered by Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days and run three days, Sept. 15-17.
“The beauty of a virtual event is that we will open the virtual gates on Sept. 15 with a slate of field demos and rich content, but once live, farmers can engage the content all year long,” said Don Tourte, senior vice president for Farm Progress. “With this event, the farmer can virtually stroll through more than 500 exhibits in their own time, and each exhibitor will have valuable new information to share.”
The information in the FPVX will allow farmers to engage a range of content. Exhibitors will be sorted into categories developed through more than 65 years of Farm Progress events.
“We’re going to have what may be the most extensive field demonstration program we’ve ever conducted with corn harvest, tillage, hay and cattle equipment,” sid Matt Jungmann, events manager for Farm Progress. “And we’ll include a first-look at a range of autonomous tools. And Max Armstrong will be on hand for the three-day, online event as the host for this even, too.”
From videos to brochures, to information to connect with exhibitors, farmers checking in at FPVX will find the event is almost as information-filled as being on site, organizers said.
Jungmann added, “We’re not asking farmers to just sit by their computers. Everything we’re producing will work on your smart phone and tablet, so in the heat of harvest when you’re spending long hours on auto-steering, you can see what we have to offer.”
