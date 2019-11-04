Leo was held to scoreless first half Friday during its sectional matchup against NorthWood, but the Lions were able to come back from a 6-point deficit to stay alive another week, defeating the Panthers 10-6.
NorthWood covered 349 total yards on offense, compared to Leo’s 262, but the Lions’ defense was stingy all night, keeping the Panthers out of the end zone through the entire game.
Both teams were scoreless in the first quarter, but the Panthers’ Jerson Sanchez put up field goals on NorthWood’s first and final drives of the second quarter — one from 41 yards and another from 32.
The Lions turned the ball over on fourth down and missed a 29-yard field goal to start the second quarter, and the team’s final drive of the half resulted in an interception thrown by quarterback Jackson Barbour, which was picked off by the Panthers’ Nate Newcomer.
The Lions’ Peyton Wall looked to get things going for his offense in the third quarter, grabbing a pick to end the Panthers’ first drive, but Leo’s ensuing possession resulted in a punt.
Wall was the spark for Leo’s next drive as well, returning a NorthWood punt 29 yards to the Panthers’ 16-yard line. The Lions got the ball back with 1:45 left in the third quarter, and Mason Sheron ran for 6 yards before Wall closed the gap on the next play, scoring the Lions’ lone touchdown on a 10-yard carry to lead NorthWood 7-6.
Newcomer threw a 31-yard completion to Jaden Miller to put the Panthers in striking distance of Leo’s end zone on their first drive of the final quarter, but Miller fumbled and the ball was recovered by Leo’s GT Baker. Wall had a 62-yard run in the resulting drive, and Mason Sheron ran for 21 on a series of carries to set up Carson McCauley for a 29-yard field goal to put the Lions up 10-6.
NorthWood’s final two possessions ended in interceptions — the first by Leo’s Rylan Crawford and the second by Damien Gudakunst to seal the win.
Wall rushed for a total of 204 yards on 21 carries Friday, and Cameron Livingston had a team-high 30 receiving yards on three receptions. Barbour completed five of his 10 pass attempts for 38 yards on the night, while Newcomer threw for 119 yards in an 8-of-18 performance for the Panthers.
Tanner Jackson had seven solo tackles for Leo.
The Lions improved to 10-1 after Friday’s win. The team will go on to face undefeated East Noble (11-0) for the sectional championship Friday. The last time the two teams met, the Knights walked away with a 35-7 win over the Lions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.