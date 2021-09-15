NEW ORLEANS — The Trine University women’s cross country team is ranked third in the Great Lakes region’s week one rankings released on Tuesday by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The Thunder men were ranked ninth in the region.
The Trine women maintained their preseason regional ranking while the Thunder men fell a spot from the preseason poll.
The Trine women are only behind top-ranked Hope and second-ranked John Carroll in the Great Lakes region.
Calvin is ranked first in the men’s regional ranking. John Carroll is second and Otterbein (Ohio) is third.
The Thunder teams started their seasons in the Manchester Hokum Karem on Sept. 1. They will start competing in regular cross country meets on Friday in the Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) Invitational, which is taking place on Indiana soil at the Blue River course in Shelbyville.
