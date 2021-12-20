CARMEL — Auburn Automobile Co.’s classic cars will be honored by one of four massive sculptures planned for the centers of roundabouts in the city of Carmel.
Standing 32 feet tall, the sculpture planned for 96th Street and Delegates Way will feature silhouettes of Auburn, Cord and Duesenberg designs on curved stems tapering toward a “star of achievement” bursting with gears, pistons and wheels, the city said in a news release this week.
It will be illuminated at night by LED spotlights, with the top including multi-colored, sparkling dichroic lighting, the city said.
Carmel has commissioned four new roundabout sculptures celebrating Indiana’s classic cars for its east-west 96th Street corridor on the city’s south border with Indianapolis. They will be designed by artist Arlon Bayliss and are scheduled to be placed in 2022 and 2023.
Bayliss contacted the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in August 2019 to begin exploring the museum’s collection of automobiles and related art, including original drawings, said Brandon Anderson, executive director of the Auburn museum.
“During his visit, he was accompanied by our curator, Sam Grate, and the history, design and artistic influence of Auburns, Cords, and Duesenbergs were shared,” Anderson said.
“We are thrilled that three of the most significant marques of vehicles in Indiana and the United States, Auburn, Cord, and Duesenberg, will be celebrated in Carmel through this artistic initiative,” Anderson added.
In addition to Auburn’s autos, the sculptures will feature artistic interpretations of classic cars built by Marmon, Stutz and Studebaker.
The $2.5 million cost of the sculptures will be paid with tax-increment financing bonds approved by the Carmel City Council.
“Great public art is an important part of our mission in Carmel to create a city that stands apart for its beauty and quality of life,” Mayor Jim Brainard said in a news release. “As this corridor is home to so many automobile dealerships, we felt it would be appropriate to celebrate the beauty and genius of Indiana’s classic cars and the remarkable contributions they made to the industry.
“While these sculptures will honor some of the most well-known Indiana Classic Cars. they will not be mere reproductions. Instead, they will be four unique artworks inspired by the beauty and creative genius of these cars,” Bayliss said.
Explaining the choice of Auburn Automobile Co. cars, the city’s release said: “The contributions these three car companies made to car design is impossible to overstate. Managed together in their most fruitful years under the creative leadership of E.L. Cord, Auburn and Duesenberg produced their best cars. Cord encouraged the two makers to improve further on their strengths and in 1929 started a third, highly innovative car company, Cord.”
In his research for the Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg the sculpture, “Bayliss discovered that one designer, Gordon Beuhrig, was responsible for developing the most well-known cars for all three companies,” Carmel’s announcement said. “Such were his ground-breaking ideas, innovations and beautiful designs that he later became known as ‘the dean of classic automobile design.’ His Duesenberg Model J, Cord 810 and Auburn Boattail Speedster revolutionized automotive design; the Cord was selected by The Museum of Modern Art as one of the most influential car designs of all time.
“Inspired by Beuhrig’s drawings, the sculpture features silhouettes of famous Auburn, Cord and Duesenbergs. Arranged on three curved stems and tapering like feathers, they ascend towards a star-shaped ‘star-of achievement.’ From the ‘boat tail’-inspired star, mounted on slim stems, burst gears, pistons and wheels, symbols of the companies’ engineering innovations.”
Carmel said this about the three Auburn Automobile Co. brands:
“Auburn — The art deco-influenced 851 Boattail Speedster was the first stock American car guaranteed to exceed 100 miles per hour in stock form. Its performance was astonishing, but the car is remembered today for its styling; clearly, one of the most beautiful and unforgettable designs of the 1930s.
“Cord — Basking in American prosperity of the late 1920s, entrepreneur E. L. Cord launched an exciting and innovative high-performance luxury car bearing his name. The Cord 810 caused a sensation at the New York Auto Show in November 1935. Among other advances, Cord pioneered front-wheel drive, concealed headlights and the steering-mounted horn.
“Duesenberg — Quite possibly the most valuable American production cars in history, these powerful prestigious cars were owned by the rich and famous, like Hollywood stars Gary Cooper and Clark Gable. The Duesenberg SSJ was the fastest pre-World War II production road car by a considerable margin and would outrun an Aston Martin DB5 or Mercedes Gullwing produced two decades later. One previously owned by Cooper recently sold for $22 million at public auction.”
The Stutz sculpture will feature an enlarged version of the car-maker’s hood ornaments. Studebaker will be represented by a giant interpretation of its “Lazy S” logo. Marmon will be honored with an abstract version of its Marmon Wasp racer that won the first Indianapolis 500 race in 1911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.