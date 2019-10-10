It’s hard to miss the Steel Dynamics Inc. plant when traveling on U.S. 30 at the Allen-Whitley County Line, even though the behemoth sits well off the highway.
The melt shop, as the big building is called, is only part of the complex, which also includes a heavy section mill, medium section mill, office buildings and a rail mill a little west of the main complex. The company owns 650 acres altogether.
“It’s one of the premier steel mills in the country,” said Tabitha S. Stine of the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC). The organization is a trade association and technical institute, providing information related to steel.
On Sept. 27, the AISC held SteelDay 2019 at SDI, among other steel mills throughout the country. The event included a presentation and a tour of the plant.
The purpose of the day was to raise public awareness of the importance and value of the fabricated structural steel industry.
What’s so great about SDI is that 97% of its steel is made from recycled steel. “They’re definitely a model that we can point to,” she said.
Railcars pull into the plant loaded with steel scraps, which will be melted and reshaped into SDI’s products, which in turn will be used to build hospitals, stadiums, schools, bridges, etc. The recycled steel comes from old cars and appliances, among many other sources.
So, theoretically the steel from your old car or dishwasher or refrigerator could be part of a steel beam supporting a bridge, or part of the structure of a skyscraper.
“At the end of the day, it’s very cost-effective,” Stine said, noting that it’s also good for the environment.
The Structural and Rail Division in Whitley County is SDI’s second-largest operation. Initially focused on production of wide-flange beams, the division now offers a variety of railway products as well as rebar, which is used to reinforce concrete. The plant employs about 865 people.
Inside the melt shop much of the machinery is controlled by an employee in an enclosed (sometimes air-conditioned) room with windows. Steel glows red and sparks fly.
Stine said working in the steel industry “pays really, really well. It’s a wonderful industry to be involved with.”
Manufacturing techniques have improved impressively over the last three decades. Stile said in the 1980s, it took 10 man-hours to produce one ton of steel.
Today, on average, it takes 1/2 of a man-hour to produce one ton of steel.
Hilary McGee said she learned a lot about melting and casting from the tour. She works as a buyer for Schuff Steel in Stockton, California, and had come the greatest distance to see the Whitley County plant. She buys steel from SDI.
Mirna Lopez, who is from Houston, also buys from SDI for Schuff Steel. “I understand now the consistency — how important that is in steel building.
Bryan Kidd, who is a regional sales manager for SDI in Paragould, Arkansas, has been in the steel business for 20 years. “It’s very steady right now,” he said.
