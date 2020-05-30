GARRETT — Police have arrested a Garrett woman on a charge of murder, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Michelle Converset, 48, of the 1100 block of South Franklin Street, was arrested Friday at 7:55 p.m.
She is charged with murder, a Level 1 felony, and aggravated battery, Level 3 felony. She is being held at the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn without eligibility for release on bond.
Indiana State Police made the arrest, but did not provide any other details. A public information officer said a news release would be issued Saturday night or Sunday.
A check of DeKalb County court records found no previous arrests of Michelle Converset.
