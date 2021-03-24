Happy birthday today to Stephanie Greer, Paul Leazier and Skyler King; to Al Digregory, Pamela Craig, Phyllis Herendeen and twins Perry and Joel Childs on the 27th; Carmen Horn and Travis Ray on the 28th; Ryan Sollazzo on the 29th; Bob Allman, Helen Steinbarger, Kristin Hollopeter, Amy Mickle and Laura Lemish on the 30th; and Ronald (Bub) Crawford, Kathy Leazier, Brandon Winebrenner and Jene Lemley on the 31st.
Happy anniversary today to Sue and Dennis Leazier; to Brad and Donna Dell on the 29th; and to Donna and Mark Reicherton the 31st.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Medal Of Honor Day today, tomorrow is Epilepsy Awareness Day, Theatre Day is the 27th, Weed Appreciation Day is the 28th, Mom and Pop Business Owners Day is the 29th, Talk-A-Walk-In-The-Park Day is the 30th and Bunsen Burner Day is the 31st.
Like everything in life, weeds serve a purpose. Humans, (and animals) have used weeds for all kinds of things throughout history. Some are foods, others are seasonings, and even medicine. Many just smell good. Whatever the purpose — they are here to stay. So with spring in the air, enjoy the ones you love, maybe even share a few. Keep smiling and be safe out there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.