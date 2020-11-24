AUBURN — Me, myself and I.
Eastside sophomore Brielle Carter will once again carry the banner as the school’s lone gymnastics participant this season.
Competing as an individual last season, Carter accounted for Eastside’s scoring at the Wawasee Sectional, accumulating 33.45 points to finish 10th in overall standings. She was Eastside’s first varsity gymnast since the 1984-1985 season.
She finished eighth in the floor exercise — two spots out of a regional qualifying spot — while placing 11th in the uneven parallel bars, 15th in the vault and 20th in the balance beam. She placed 12th in the all-around.
“I’m just really excited for the season,” Carter said. “It was really cool (to represent Eastside). I love going to competitions.”
Like last season, Carter will practice with and compete with DeKalb High School’s gymnastics team while following their schedule.
Home meets will take place at the CCC across from DeKalb High School near Waterloo.
“I’ve definitely improved on floor, beam and vault since last year,” Carter said.
Since the 2020 season ended, Carter has practiced frequently at Summit Gymnastics Academy in Fort Wayne to improve her skills.
“They helped me a lot with little things on skills and a lot on my confidence,” she said. “It was good to get another coach’s perspective.”
Carter will once again be coached by her mother Erin.
“It’s really exciting to watch her grow through the sport,” Erin Carter said. “Last year, she did amazing. As a freshman, she kept up with the upperclassmen as far as her scores and her form.
“This year, I think she’s going to do even better,” she said. “She’s been working on the higher-level skills over the summer to get those down and get confidence in them.
“I’m excited because I think she’s going to do really well.”
Carter and DeKalb’s team will open the season at Huntington North on Tuesday, Jan. 5, with the first home meet Jan. 7 against Concordia. The gymnastics sectional will take place Feb. 27 at Wawasee High School.
