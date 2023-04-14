The Browkaw Theatre Angola
Friday: Renfield. 7 p.m.; The Super Mario Bros Movie, 7 p.m.
Saturday: Renfield, 4 and 7 p.m.; The Super Mario Bros Movie, 4 and 7 p.m.
Sunday: Renfield, 1 p.m.; The Super Mario Bros Movie, 1 p.m.
Closed Monday – Wednesday
Next Thursday 4/20 is our Senior Movie day at 2 p.m., doors open at 1 p.m. The Super Mario Bros Movie and Renfield will be playing. This is a free movie to all the Seniors in our community.
The Strand Theatre Kendallville
Friday: The Super Mario Bros Movie, 7 p.m.; His Only Son, 7 p.m.
Saturday: The Super Mario Bros Movie, 2 and 7 p.m.; His Only Son, 2 and 7 p.m.
Sunday: The Super Mario Bros Movie, 2 p.m.; His Only Son, 2 p.m.
