KENDALLVILLE — As principal, Stephanie Leasure is a relationship builder.
Whether it’s getting to know and encouraging students, mentoring teachers or working with parents to help them support their children, Leasure gets to see all of them grow, mature and move ahead in life.
Working from the front office of North Side Elementary in Kendallville, her administrator role for East Noble has been rewarding every day for that reason.
And it’s also why Leasure has been selected as the Principal of the Year in the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly’s Education Awards.
“Really it’s the relationships with students and the faculty and even actually a lot of parents,” Leasure said. ‘I love the fact that I’ve been able to be here at East Noble so long and I have built such great relationships, starting in kindergarten and working their way up to fourth and fifth grade.
“It’s just amazing. To me it’s such an accomplishment for them and sometimes you have to remind them of how far they’ve come because they don’t even see it,” she said.
Leasure started her career in elementary schools, teaching for 10 years in Fort Wayne Community Schools, starting in first grade, then moving up to fifth grade and then down to third grade.
Like many teachers, Leasure had received her administrator’s license but wasn’t sure if or when she’d ever use it.
“I was one that I felt like I needed to teach for many years to know and understand the classroom before becoming an administrator,” she said.
After 10 years in the classroom, an opportunity presented itself. Typically Fort Wayne Community Schools required teachers to go through an internship program before stepping into administrator roles, but a shortage in the district led to the system waiving that requirement in an effort to fill open positions.
Leasure applied and was hired on as assistant principal the next year, a position she held for two years in Fort Wayne and then transferred one year to Marion schools.
After three years in an assistant role, she landed her first principal job with Hamilton Community before coming to East Noble and North Side Elementary, where she’s been leading the school for the last six years.
Those six years have been one full generation of elementary schoolers and she’s now into the second group of kids working their way from their first day of kindergarten to their last day of fifth grade.
Principal is a job that requires flexibility and adaptability, but it’s rewarding in some ways that no two days are ever the same. There’s paperwork and staff management duties, sure, but there’s also helping with dropoff and pickup, swinging by the lunchroom, dropping in on classes and interacting with students in the hallways, helping out teachers, meeting with parents, managing and supporting substitutes (in especially short supply right now!) and tackling other special projects for the district.
“You can walk into a day thinking you kind of have an agenda and it never works out how you planned. Hopefully you get maybe 50% of the things you had planned done,” Leasure said.
The principal plays a unique role in the school, getting the opportunity to act as not just a role model and mentor for students, but also for teachers.
For students, while the principal can be an intimidating authority figure for some, Leasure said she’s always tried to get to know students on a personal level and gain their trust and respect. That way, when a student needs something, she hopes they’re not scared to come to her looking for help.
Being seen, in their classrooms, in the lunchroom, on the playground, all of those little interactions and encouragements that happen during the day build up over time.
“They need to see me as a person they can be comfortable with and trust and know that I’m there for them and they can count on me,” she said. “Just being out and present.”
“Being principal means giving up 180 days in a classroom with a group of students, but it doesn’t mean separating from the student body,” Leasure said. “It’s an opportunity to get to know every student in the building in some way.”
The relationship the principal gets to build with teachers isn’t so different, as Leasure makes herself available to any faculty member who may find themselves needing some support.
Leasure’s mentality that she needed to spend a long time in the classroom before moving to administration has put her in the school office in her mid-career, allowing her to be a bridge between both new, young teachers and veteran teachers who have been in the classroom for decades.
Supporting that staff could mean giving some instructional tips to a new teacher, while helping an older teacher learn and utilize some new technology to its fullest, for example.
“I always tell the teachers, ‘I will help you in any way shape or form.’ Anything they need pretty much, I will help them with,” said Leasure, who said one important lesson she also stresses is for teachers to have a personal life outside of school, knowing that the job can consume their lives if they let it.
Teachers are dedicated to meeting their students’ needs, not just academic but social and emotional too, and if they need a helping hand to reach a student or work with a family, Leasure is always ready to assist.
“When so many things happen in their classroom, when they have a student they know is struggling, they don’t always have the answer on how to solve it. I always step in and try to help,” she said.
Becoming an administrator isn’t a route every teacher wants to take eventually, but for those who feel they have more to contribute beyond instruction, Leasure encourages them not to be scared about the prospect of giving up that classroom environment.
It will still always be a part of the job, as well as opportunities to impact even more people in your school and community.
“Leadership is very rewarding. I think many people are afraid to go into leadership because of the politics and everything else. But you still work with children, adults, parents and the community and everything,” she said. “You interact with children every day, you get to see light bulbs go off and you get the see all of those same things.”
