OSSIAN — Homestead’s girls golf team posted an impressive score of 297 to win the Norwell sectional in a dominating fashion.
The girls swept the top three places. Madison Dabagia won with a two-under 70, followed by Morgan Dabagia with a 72.
Olivia Render placed third with a 77.
Simone Senk shot a 78 and Megan Yoder rounded off the Spartans with an 85.
Bellmont finished second overall with a 354, followed by Wayne with a 368.
The girls are headed to the Noble Hawk Regional this Saturday.
