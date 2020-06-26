KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library has offered unique, non-traditional collections for years, but is now organizing them under the umbrella of “Library of Things.”
This one large collection includes board games, yard games, LEGO sets, cake pans, music, cooking, fitness, tools and tech, crafts, STEAM kits and art prints.
While the library has hundreds of items in these collection, it is continually expanding its offerings. Recent additions include an inflatable outdoor movie screen, a ghost hunting kit, keyboard, Instant Pot, Roomba vacuum, drones and a remote control vehicle.
You can see all the items under the library of things by using this link to the library’s online catalog: https://bit.ly/KPLLibraryofThings. Want a more specific search? Just add the individual category listed above to your Library of Things search, and you’ll pull up items just within that collection.
The Kendallville Public Library’s “Library of Things” collection is a great way to try before you buy, or to get your hands on an item you don’t need to use very often.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.