WATERLOO — Indiana State Regent Charlotte Hurd Blair was the guest and speaker at the John Houlton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting Friday at the Waterloo Public Library.
Regent Nancy Brickley welcomed Blair and led the opening ritual, with Chaplain Jan Dantzer assisting. Blair began her talk by paying tribute to former regent Mary Jane Smith, who died Oct. 3, 2019.
As Blair comes to the end of her three-year term, she has visited chapters throughout the state and currently is a candidate for national vice-president general in 2022.
Her program, “Building a Stellar Chapter,” dealt with facts that in spite of the pandemic, DAR remained strong and increased in membership. There are 84 active chapters in Indiana, Blair said.
“We found ways to accomplish our goals while staying safe. We persevered, we endured, and we were creative,” she said.
Members were reminded the objectives of DAR are historic preservation, education and patriotism. Blair challenged chapters “to remember to remember your beginnings,” adding that America is fast approaching its 250th birthday. She focused on the importance of knowing and treasuring family history, valuing America’s heritage, and honoring its patriot ancestors.
Blair told how she first became a member of DAR and of her subsequent activities in the organization. On June 14, 2021, she will be placing her State Regent’s Marker on the Whitley County courthouse.
“It truly has been an honor to serve you and Indiana DAR these past years,” she said.
Karen Bash gave the minutes of the last meeting, and Sue Anderson presented the treasurer’s report. Elizabeth Chmiel noted that with Kendyl and Katie Smith’s memberships, the chapter now stands at 31. Correspondence included a thank-you note from DeKalb High School Good Citizen Sydney Hefty and one from the veterans thanking the chapter for donations made last November.
Members elected Brickley as the chapter’s delegate to the 130th Continental Congress to be held June 30-July 4. The IN DAR Conference will be held May 14-16 in Indianapolis.
Hostesses for April were Dantzer and Bash. The next meeting will be on May 8.
