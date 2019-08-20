BUTLER — One year ago, Eastside’s football team had several young players in key roles.
The 2019 Blazers will still be on the young side, but those young players are a year older and gained valuable experience during a 5-5 campaign.
“We feel our strengths are on the offensive and defensive lines. Our success will be dependent upon them,” said third-year head coach Todd Mason. “Our nine seniors are doing a great job of showing leadership, and our young guys are going to need to step up and play major roles as the season progresses.”
Seniors Troy Kessler (6-feet, 1-inch, 220 pounds) and Chase Leeper (6-2, 280) will play on both sides of the ball, with Kessler listed as a linebacker on defense and Leeper on both lines.
Junior Jackson Wicker (6-0, 190) and sophomores Isaiah Fuentes (6-3, 220), Matt Jacobs (5-10, 190) and Sam Neumann (6-3, 190) will all get turns in the offensive trenches. Neumann could also see time as a linebacker on defense.
On defense, senior Carson Evers (6-0, 185) will play linebacker. With Kessler and Neumann, others who may play at linebacker are sophomore Kyler Bibbee (6-0, 185) and freshman Dax Holman (5-10, 170).
Senior Hunter Miller (5-10, 220) and juniors Hayden Gardner (6-2, 210) and Bryce Salinas (5-9, 180) are in the mix on the defensive line.
Evers and junior All-NECC returnees Lane Burns and Chase Cleckner will be counted upon to make plays when the other team has the ball.
“(Carson) will have to be the emotional leader and have a great year for the defense to be effective,” Mason said. Cleckner (6-1, 170) returns at one defensive end spot and Burns (5-10, 150) is a returning safety.
Juniors David Slone and Phoenix Smyth and sophomore Gavin Wallace will see time at defensive end. Senior Dawson Smyth and freshman Dakotia Reed could play safety. At cornerback, senior Mike Geiger and sophomores Johnny Eck, Marcus Diaz and Tanner Wicker could be called upon.
Mason wants the best 11 players on the field as much as possible, but also wants to be able to rotate personnel to keep people fresh.
“Our defense will have to continue to play fast and physical,” Mason said.
Sophomore Laban Davis (5-10, 165) is listed at quarterback, with Burns and freshman Carsen Jacobs as possibilities.
Evers, the leading returning target, caught 17 passes at tight end for 312 yards and two touchdowns. Wade Miller is the leading returning player at wide receiver, catching eight passes for 171 yards and two scores.
Other potential receivers include senior Payton Terry and sophomores Eck, Dylan Bredemeyer and Jiye Parr. Bibbee and Wallace could see time at tight end.
Matt Firestine (5-10, 170) will take over at running back, with 185 yards rushing and two scores. Holman and seniors Ethan Farnsworth (6-0, 185) and Treyven McKinley (6-1, 170) as other possibilities.
Geiger will handle punting duties and could do placekicking along with first-year junior Jaiden Baker.
The 2018 Blazers were 3-1 in Northeast Corner Conference small-school division play. Mason said team goals are as follows: Win the NECC, win sectionals, play in November and sacrifice for one another.
Four new coaches have joined the staff. Steve Hoffer, up from the junior high ranks, will coach running backs and linebackers. Austen Brow will coach tight ends and defensive ends. Conner Dove will coach quarterbacks and safeties. Tony Smith will coach corners and receivers. They join returning coaches Matt Dazey, Corey Schoon, Orie Foster and Landen Brow.
Mason said fans can pick up free “All-In” T-shirts on a first-come, first-served basis at the team’s home opener Aug. 30 against Adams Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.