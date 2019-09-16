Boys soccer team drops two Saturday matches
The Northrop boys soccer team lost two games in a long trip south on Saturday.
The Bruins opened play with a 6-1 loss to Cathedral and went on to lose to Noblesville 2-0.
Girls soccer team defeats Snider
The Northrop girls soccer team defeated Snider 2-1 on Sept. 10.
The Panthers got out to a 1-0 lead in the first half, and Northrop’s Adalie Smullen tied it up with a goal with 32 minutes left in the second half. Ana Bolanos scored a goal with 2:14 left in overtime to seal the win.
Volleyball team defeats Snider
The Northrop volleyball team defeated Snider 3-2 on Sept. 12. The Bruins dropped the first set 25-13 before claiming the second 27-25 and the third 25-22. The Panthers won set 4 25-17, but the Bruins dominated the final set 15-4.
The team fell to Carroll in straight sets on Sept. 10. Madison Brooks earned 12 kills, and Katie Smith assisted in 19 points.
Boys tennis team falls to ‘Busco
The Northrop boys tennis team fell to Churubusco 3-2 on Sept. 12.
Winning their matches for the Bruins were Jagger Clayton at two singles and Kyle Heller at three singles.
Lady Bruins runners-up at home race
The Northrop girls cross country team finished second at its home invite on Saturday, scoring 78 points to come in behind Homestead (28).
Cassie Dove led the Bruins with a fifth-place finish overall, followed by Summer Silvers-Barone (eighth), Victoria Clibon (12th), Alyssa Williams (13th), and Melody Patterson (40th).
The Northrop boys finished ninth on the afternoon. Scoring for the Bruins were Connor Jackson (12th), Cristopher Valencia (38th), Chryzor Baltazard (53rd), Kyle Linnemeier (56th) and Blake Hardy (66th).
Girls golf team places fifth at conference tourney
The Northrop girls golf team played in a three-way match Sept. 10, shooting a 202 to defeat South Side (267) and fall to Wayne (175).
Skylar Whitman led the Bruins with a 41, followed by Chloe Hug (53), Katherine Kim (54), Maggie Horner (54) and Allie Horner (56).
The team defeated Woodlan 195-220 on Sept. 11. Whitman shot a team-high 43 to earn the individual medal. Kim had a 48, Allie Horner had a personal-best 50, Hug had a 54 and Maggie Horner had a 59.
The Bruins placed fifth in the SAC tournament on Saturday, shooting a 413. Whitman placed sixth overall with an 87 at Brookwood Golf Course, followed by Kim (93), Hug (111), Allie Horner (122) and Maggie Horner (128).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.