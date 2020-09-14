PERU — As of Friday afternoon, 71 inmates at Miami Correctional Facility had tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 100 had been moved into isolation after a week of steadily climbing numbers.
The largest increase came Wednesday, when officials added 45 known COVID-19 cases to the inmate total at the local prison.
Numbers released that day by the Indiana Department of Correction show a total of 60 inmates had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The total number climbed from the 15 cases reported on Tuesday, which was the first round of numbers released following disclosure of a problem at the prison before the Labor Day weekend. That is when Dr. Kristen Dauss, chief medical officer for the Department of Correction, said officials had become aware of an outbreak and were sending in a state team to do additional testing.
At the time, Dauss said she was aware of two staff members and roughly five inmates who had tested positive for the virus in recent days. She said she believed that those sick were contained to a single unit.
Friday, the number of positive staff members rose to 10, up from eight on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, data available on the state DOC website shows that 238 inmates were in quarantine, with one in “isolation.”
The website defines quarantine as separating and restricting “the movement of people who were exposed, or potentially exposed, to a contagious disease to see if they become sick.”
“Isolation separates sick people who may have a contagious disease from those who are not sick,” the website says.
On Friday, the number in isolation rose to 125, with 110 inmates listed as being in quarantine.
Dauss said during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Wednesday news briefing that a state “strike team” sent to the prison in response to the outbreak had been prepared to administer up to 200 tests, though some inmates had refused.
The Miami County count of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped from 355 on Sept. 8 to 399 the next day, the same number of cases added from the local prison.
Miami County Health Officer Dr. Christi Redmon said Wednesday that while numbers reported late last week included community numbers, the large jump reported by the state on Wednesday reflected the prison outbreak. She said that does not mean county residents need not worry, assuming that the virus is contained behind the prison walls.
Not only can the virus spread outward through staff and others who have contact with the facility, Redmon said, it is the responsibility of those living in the area to help mitigate the spread of the virus to help keep it out of closed facilities such as the jail, prison and area nursing homes.
“We have a responsibility to protect the prison,” she said. “We have a responsibility to protect the long-term care facilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.