A story in Thursday’s edition incorrectly said C&A Tool of Auburn has 270 employees on its payroll. The correct number is 207, Auburn Councilman Mike Watson said.
Watson described the C&A factory as “a place where you can drop your sandwich on the floor and not worry about picking it up and eating it.” Thursday’s story incorrectly omitted the words “and eating it.”
We apologize for the errors.
