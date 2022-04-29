TODAY
PREP BASEBALL
Woodlan at DeKalb (DH), 10 a.m.
Lakewood Park at FW North Side, 10 a.m.
NECC Tournament Championship
Eastside vs. Fremont at Garrett, 11 a.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
DeKalb Invitational, 10 a.m.
Lakewood Park at Wayne (DH), 10 a.m.
East Noble at Wawasee (DH), 10 a.m.
West Noble at FW South Side (DH), 10 a.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
DeKalb, Eastside, Lakeland, Central Noble girls at East Noble John Reed Relays, 9 a.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
DeKalb Invitational at Angola, 9 a.m.
Lakeland at Concord Invitational, 9 a.m.
Lakewood Park and Churubusco at FW South Side Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Lakeland, West Noble and Westview at Wawasee Invitational (Maxwelton), 8 a.m.
Churubusco at Canterbury Invite (Chestnut Hills), 8:30 a.m.
Angola, East Noble, Eastside and Garrett at DeKalb Invite, 9 a.m.
PREP BASKETBALL
Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong and Morgan Ostrowski and Central Noble’s Connor Essegian and Logan Gard in Hoosier Gym Classic: girls’ game, noon; boys’ game, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hope at Trine (DH), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Albion (DH), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Trine at Albion, 5 p.m.
Men, Trine at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Albion at Trine, 1 p.m.
