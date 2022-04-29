TODAY

PREP BASEBALL

Woodlan at DeKalb (DH), 10 a.m.

Lakewood Park at FW North Side, 10 a.m.

NECC Tournament Championship

Eastside vs. Fremont at Garrett, 11 a.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

DeKalb Invitational, 10 a.m.

Lakewood Park at Wayne (DH), 10 a.m.

East Noble at Wawasee (DH), 10 a.m.

West Noble at FW South Side (DH), 10 a.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

DeKalb, Eastside, Lakeland, Central Noble girls at East Noble John Reed Relays, 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

DeKalb Invitational at Angola, 9 a.m.

Lakeland at Concord Invitational, 9 a.m.

Lakewood Park and Churubusco at FW South Side Invitational, 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Lakeland, West Noble and Westview at Wawasee Invitational (Maxwelton), 8 a.m.

Churubusco at Canterbury Invite (Chestnut Hills), 8:30 a.m.

Angola, East Noble, Eastside and Garrett at DeKalb Invite, 9 a.m.

PREP BASKETBALL

Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong and Morgan Ostrowski and Central Noble’s Connor Essegian and Logan Gard in Hoosier Gym Classic: girls’ game, noon; boys’ game, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Hope at Trine (DH), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Albion (DH), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Women, Trine at Albion, 5 p.m.

Men, Trine at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Albion at Trine, 1 p.m.

