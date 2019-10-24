Allen County Public Library’s manager of its Genealogy Center, Curt B. Witcher, is the latest recipient of the Indiana Historical Society’s Eli Lilly Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Indiana Historical Society bestowed the honor on Witcher, “whose deep knowledge and tireless work ethic have established him as a leader and visionary in the genealogical community,” according to the society’s news release.
The ACPL’s Genealogy Center holds the largest genealogy and family history collection in a public library. Witcher is known worldwide at genealogy conferences, according to the society.
Witcher has led several digitization projects from infancy through completion. He’s also inspired others to fund and volunteer their time for projects such as the War of 1812 Preserve the Pensions digitization project.
He has written hundreds of articles and is past president of the Federation of Genealogical Societies and the National Genealogical Society. He was founding president of the Indiana Genealogical Society.
“He is a dedicated colleague, a passionate advocate for history and records access, and a persistent visionary,” D. Joshua Taylor, president of the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society, said in the news release. “Curt’s work has cemented bridges between the past, present and future.”
Witcher and 12 other individuals and organizations will be recognized at the historical society’s 2019 Founders Day awards Nov. 4 in Indianapolis.
