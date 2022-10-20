Healthy Halloween fun
AUBURN — The YMCA of DeKalb County will be hosting a Healthy Halloween event Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. with a time for those children with special needs. The event will be open to everyone from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This family, friendly, free event is open to the community held outside in the YMCA parking lot. Healthy treats, prizes and activities will be a part of the celebration.
The YMCA will be giving away four bicycles, T-shirts and more.
Those attending are asked to wear family friendly costumes and bring their own trick or treat bag.
