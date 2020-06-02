Class of 2020,
Pride, Admiration, Love! These three words are the first words that come to mind when I think of the Garrett High School Class of 2020. Please let me explain.
Pride and Admiration...I cannot tell you how proud I am of this group! From the classroom, to the field, to the stage, to the community involvement — the engagement and commitment of the senior class of 2020 is incredible. However, what I admire most, and makes me the proudest is how you have responded to adversity. Nobody ever thought we would end your senior year in the middle of a global pandemic. You have handled the nontraditional way things are winding down with grace and grit...for this I am immensely proud! I recently read a quote that said, “I don’t know exactly what the future holds, but I’m stepping forward with grit anchored in grace.” This is you. Each one of you. Stepping forward into your future with the grit and grace for success.
Love...I have had the pleasure of watching this group grow up over the last several years and what impresses me is the love you have for each other. You have stood by each other in times of sadness, in times of grief, and in times of celebration. My wish for you is that you continue to love one another as time passes and many miles come in between you.
Seniors, you have impacted my life in a great way and I am forever grateful for you!
Congratulations and Best Wishes,
Tonya Weaver
Superintendent
Garrett-Keyser-Butler CSD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.